Merit Health Natchez CEO to leave role

Lance Boyd is leaving his role as CEO of Merit Health Natchez (Miss.), the Natchez Democrat reported March 31.

Mr. Boyd is leaving effective April 20 for "a new professional opportunity in the Washington, D.C./Virginia area," hospital spokesperson Kay Ketchings told the newspaper.

"We support Lance in his decision, but we are sad to lose him and the leadership he has provided Merit Health Natchez over the past three years," Ms. Ketchings stated in an email to the Natchez Democrat.

Mr. Boyd became CEO of Merit Health Natchez in June 2018, replacing Eric Robinson.

Before joining Merit Health Natchez, Mr. Boyd was COO of Tennova Healthcare's Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He also previously served as chief relations officer for Knoxville-based Summit Medical Group.

