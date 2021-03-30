Scripps Health names inaugural chief quality officer

Craig Uejo, MD, has been chosen as the first chief quality officer of San Diego-based Scripps Health.

Dr. Uejo most recently served as associate chief quality officer of Scripps Health. He has also been the organization's medical director of occupational health and safety since 2012, and will remain in that role, in addition to assuming the chief quality officer position.

"Dr. Uejo has a proven track record of success in our ongoing efforts to deliver the highest levels of quality, safety and overall patient experience to the communities we serve," Ghazala Sharieff, MD, Scripps Health's CMO of clinical excellence and experience, said in a March 30 news release. "He is a welcome addition to our leadership team as we strengthen our efforts to improve all aspects of the healthcare experience we provide to our patients."

Dr. Uejo is a longtime preventive medicine physician and occupational health executive. Before becoming associate chief quality officer, he served as Scripps Health's lead corporate physician for infection prevention and employee safety. He also was medical director of the health system's employee wellness program.

Dr. Uejo holds a medical degree from Los Angeles-based University of Southern California and a master's degree in public health from San Diego State University.

