16 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 12:

Emily Blomberg was appointed COO for University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Carol Campbell has joined St. Louis-based Ascension health system as senior vice president of consumer experience.

Lisa Dolan, MSN, RN, has been promoted to the role of chief nursing officer for Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

Amy Fallon, PhD, has been promoted to the role of senior vice president of operations for Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

Amanda Flaum was named chief health operations officer for Santa Barbara, Calif.-based CenCal Health.

Bonnie Fryzlewicz, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Seattle Children's Hospital.

Sarah Gilbert was named COO and assistant vice president of Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, will serve as interim CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Tarina Kang, MD, was named CMO for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, Calif.

Erin Keister, MSN, RN, has been promoted to the role of chief nurse executive for HCA Healthcare Capital Division in Richmond, Va.

Kim McDowell was promoted to the role of chief clinical officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

Ann Madden Rice will retire from her roles as senior vice president of Minneapolis-based Allina Health Operations and president of Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Rebecca Steinmann, a clinical nurse specialist at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, has been named chair of the board of directors at the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.



Sunita Vadakath, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and chief strategy officer for MyMichigan Health in Midland.

Karen Marie Wilding has been appointed chief value officer for Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health.

Geralda Xavier, MD, was named CMO of Hackettstown (N.J.) Medical Center and Newton (N.J.) Medical Center.