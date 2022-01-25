Ascension appoints first senior vice president of consumer experience

Carol Campbell has joined St. Louis-based Ascension health system as senior vice president of consumer experience.

She assumed the newly created position on Jan. 24, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Executive Vice President and COO Craig Cordola said of the new role, "Ensuring a consistent, exceptional experience for those we serve is essential to living our brand promise of listening to provide compassionate, personalized care and is a key enabler of our strategic plan."

Ms. Campbell previously served as the managing director of consumer insight and global customer experience for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines since 2018. Before that, she spent 20 years with the Walt Disney Co., most recently as director of cast and guest experience strategy at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.