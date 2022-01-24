Ardent taps new CNO

Lisa Dolan, MSN, RN, has been promoted to the role of chief nursing officer for Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

She succeeds Laurie Bigham, RN, who retired at the end of 2021 after 11 years with the health system, a Jan. 12 news release said.

Ms. Dolan previously served as the organization's vice president of clinical outcomes. Before joining Ardent in 2020, she held various leadership positions for six years with Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tenn.

She is the recipient of several leadership awards, including the Shelton R. Weber Award of Leadership Excellence, according to the news release.

Ardent Health comprises 30 hospitals across six states.