University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics names interim CEO

Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, will serve as interim CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics beginning March 1.

Her appointment follows the departure of Suresh Gunasekaran, who will be joining UCSF Health as CEO.

Dr. Hunter, who joined the Iowa-based health system one year ago, currently serves as chief nurse executive. Her previous leadership roles include associate chief nursing officer at Cleveland Clinic and operations administrator at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to LinkedIn.

Brooks Jackson, MD, the health system's vice president for medical affairs, will soon announce a search committee to find a permanent CEO, a Jan. 27 news release said.