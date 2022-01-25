University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics taps new COO

Emily Blomberg has been appointed COO for University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, effective March 14.

"I’m pleased to welcome Emily to our strong senior leadership team," CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said in a Jan. 25 news release. "Her background and experience in operational management is outstanding, and she’s been a leader at some of the nation’s premier health systems."

Ms. Blomberg has served as COO for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis since 2017. She previously served as vice president of health system operations for the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.