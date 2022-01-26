Seattle Children's names new leadership appointments: 3 things to know

Seattle Children's Hospital has announced three appointments to its executive leadership team.

Three things to know:

1. Andre Dick, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and surgeon-in-chief. Dr. Dick, who joined Seattle Children's in 2008, previously served as surgical director of kidney transplantation and clinical director for the organization's surgical inpatient unit, according to a Jan. 26 news release.

2. Bonnie Fryzlewicz, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer. Ms. Fryzlewicz first came to the hospital in 1990 as a travel nurse. She has since served as director of the cancer care unit and associate chief nurse for critical care and dialysis, among other roles.

3. Jeff Ojemann, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and CMO. Dr. Ojemann, who joined the Seattle Children’s neurology team as a physician in 2003, served as division head of neurosurgery from 2009 to 2019. He then served as surgeon-in-chief until April 2021, when he became interim senior vice president and CMO, the news release said.