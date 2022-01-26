Arkansas Children's names SVP of operations

Amy Fallon, PhD, has been promoted to the role of senior vice president of operations for Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Dr. Fallon, who most recently served as vice president of facilities and support services, joined the organization four years ago from Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital.

Throughout her tenure, she has led multiple projects, including the expansion of the ACH Jonesboro (Ark.) Clinic, and the construction of Springdale-based Arkansas Children’s Northwest hospital and the ACH Pine Bluff (Ark.) Clinic, according to a Jan. 26 news release.

Dr. Fallon will lead a division of more than 800 team members in her new role.