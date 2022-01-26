HCA Healthcare Capital Division leader promoted to chief nurse executive

Erin Keister, MSN, RN, has been promoted to the role of chief nurse executive for HCA Healthcare Capital Division in Richmond, Va.

In her new position, which will become effective Feb. 21, she will provide oversight of 19 hospitals in Virginia, New Hampshire, Indiana and Kentucky, a Jan. 25 news release said.

"Erin is a strong and empowering leader in the nursing field," said Tim McManus, the organization's president. "During the pandemic, when healthcare has been challenged in ways never before experienced and nurses are being particularly impacted, Erin has demonstrated the ability to recruit and retain high quality nurses while maintaining the highest care standards for our patients."

Ms. Keister has held multiple leadership roles throughout HCA Healthcare Capital Division for 10 years, most recently as CNO for Chippenham Hospital. She currently serves as a commissioner of nursing policy and practice for the Virginia Nurses Association.