Nemours Children's Health names chief value officer

Karen Marie Wilding has been appointed chief value officer for Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health.

In her new role, Ms. Wilding will lead the network's value-based service organization, a cross-functional team focused on population health issues. She will also oversee the Delaware Children's Health Network in Wilmington, Nemours' integrated primary care network, which facilitates partnerships with community practices and payers, a Jan. 24 news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Wilding previously served as the senior director of quality and value-based care for the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore. During her decade-long tenure, she oversaw $2 billion in accountable care efforts for multiple facilities throughout the system.



She is a member of the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations' board of directors.