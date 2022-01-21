Atlantic Health System names CMO of 2 hospitals

Atlantic Health System has appointed Geralda Xavier, MD, CMO of Hackettstown (N.J.) Medical Center and Newton (N.J.) Medical Center.

She succeeds Paul Owens, MD, who retired in July 2021 following nine years in the role, a Jan. 20 news release shared with Becker's said.

Dr. Xavier, who is an emergency medicine physician, joins the Morristown, N.J.-based health system from NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in New York City, where she most recently served as chief quality officer and associate CMO.