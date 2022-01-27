MyMichigan Health taps chief strategy officer

Sunita Vadakath, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and chief strategy officer for MyMichigan Health.

Dr. Vadakath, an anesthesiologist, joined the Midland, Mich.-based health system as the cardiovascular service line director in 2014 before becoming vice president of service lines in 2019. Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in implementing the organization's structural heart program, hybrid operating room and the new heart and vascular center, a Jan. 27 news release shared with Becker's said.

"[Dr. Vadakath] has already brought so much to our organization," said Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, president and CEO of MyMichigan Health. "We are pleased to have her in this role."

MyMichigan Health is an affiliate of Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.