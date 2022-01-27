Alaska hospital names leadership shifts following recent CEO, CFO departures

Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital has announced transitions in leadership following the departures of its CEO and CFO in the last four months.

Three things to know:

1. Bartlett Regional has promoted Kim McDowell to the role of chief clinical officer. She previously served as emergency department director before becoming chief nursing officer for the hospital in 2021, a Jan. 26 news release said.

2. Robert Tyk will join the hospital as interim CFO at the end of February. He replaces Kevin Benson, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

3. Under the direction of interim CEO Jerel Humphrey, Bartlett has returned to its previous leadership structure with all clinical services under the direction of the re-established chief clinical officer position, the news release said.