12 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Feb. 16:

1. Jeff Zewe, RN, was named president and CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent.

2. Elizabeth Leising, BSN, was appointed president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.

3. Maryann Reese, DHA, RN, resigned as president and CEO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System. The system's CFO Justin Davidson will serve as interim president.

4. Barry Wolfman was named president and CEO of St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., and St. John's Hospital in Camarillo (Calif.).

5. Juli McWhorter, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Northwest Health's Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson, Ark., and Physicians' Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

6. David Irizarry was chosen as the next CEO of Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

7. Cynthia Moore-Hardy, BSN, RN, is retiring as president and CEO of Lake Health in Concord, Ohio, at the end of March.

8. Scott Wester stepped down as president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to take a new executive position.

9. Joe Hugar was named president and CEO of Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, Ky.

10. Amy Hart was named CEO of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, Minn.

11. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, was named CEO of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

12. Kelly Pearce, BSN, RN, was named CEO of St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo.