12 healthcare COOs who recently became CEOs

Some health systems are eliminating their chief operating officers. Others are promoting them to the helm.

Becker's has reported the following internal COO to CEO moves since Feb. 24:

1. Wally De Aquino was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.) Parkway, a new hospital under construction, after serving as COO of AdventHealth Palm Coast.

2. Lynn Buskill, COO of John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, Calif., was named interim CEO.

3. Dave Hyatt was promoted from COO to president and CEO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health.

4. Stephen Bowerman was promoted from COO to president and CEO of Midland (Texas) Health.

5. Crystal Hayden, DNP, RN, was named president and CEO of Kinston-based University of North Carolina Health Lenoir. She previously served Rocky Mount-based UNC Nash as COO.

6. Lori Rakes, RN, was promoted from COO to CEO of Piedmont Cartersville (Ga.) Medical Center, part of Atlanta-based Piedmont.

7. Matko Vranjes, COO of Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital, was named interim CEO.

8. Seth Kronenberg, MD, was promoted from COO and chief medical officer to president and CEO of Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health.

9. Tom Frank, previously the COO of North Country Hospital in Newport, Vt., is returning to serve as the hospital's CEO.

10. Kevin Brooks was promoted from COO of Seattle-based Providence Swedish to CEO of Providence's north division.

11. Robin Hynds, MSN, RN, COO of Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, was named interim CEO.

12. Buffy Key, COO of Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center, was named interim CEO.