11 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported in May:

1. John Bennett was chosen as the new chief ambulatory operations officer of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

2. Jason Fratzke, PhD, MSN, RN, was chosen as vice chair of nursing-ambulatory at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

3. Gary Fulbright is retiring as CEO and executive director of Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital.

4. Darian Harris was tapped to oversee management of Providence's Healdsburg (Calif.) District Hospital and Petaluma (Calif.) Valley Hospital.

5. John Hicks is retiring as president of Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Colo.

6. Bill Hoefer was named market leader for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health's Southwest region covering Allegan and Ottawa counties.

7. William Johnston was named executive vice president and COO of South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health.

8. Bob Ortmyer was named president of Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital.

9. Robert Pretzlaff, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer of Valencia, Calif.-based Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

10. Elsie Taveras, MD, was chosen as the first chief community health equity officer for Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

11. John Voight, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.