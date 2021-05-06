Spectrum Health names Southwest region leader

Bill Hoefer has been tapped as the new market leader for Spectrum Health's Southwest region covering Allegan and Ottawa counties, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based health system said May 6.

Mr. Hoefer most recently served as COO of Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. He will serve as Southwest region market leader and president of Zeeland (Mich.) Community Hospital, a 57-bed facility, effective in early June, Spectrum Health said.

Previously, Mr. Hoefer was COO of Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. He also served as executive leader of neurosciences for SSM St. Louis.

He holds a master's degree in healthcare administration from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

