Mayo Clinic Health System regional CNO takes new role in Rochester

Jason Fratzke, PhD, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Mayo Clinic Health System's Southwest Wisconsin region, has been chosen as vice chair of nursing-ambulatory at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., the health system said May 3.

Dr. Fratzke has served as regional CNO in Wisconsin since 2017. He will begin his new position May 12.

"Overall, it has been a tremendous four years," Dr. Fratzke said in a news release. "Of course, we have faced some significant challenges together, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But we have a phenomenal staff who have bent over backward to care for our patients and community, and I am proud to call them my colleagues and friends."

Mayo Clinic Health System has healthcare facilities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Before taking on his current role, Dr. Fratzke was chief nursing informatics officer of the Mayo Clinic enterprise.

