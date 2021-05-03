UVA Health names new chief ambulatory operations officer

John Bennett has been chosen as the new chief ambulatory operations officer of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health, the health system said last week.

Mr. Bennett most recently was chief executive of ambulatory services for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth. He will begin his new role July 1.

"UVA Health provides significant outpatient services throughout the commonwealth," K. Craig Kent, MD, executive vice president for health affairs and CEO of UVA Health, said in an April 29 news release. "John is an innovative leader who will further enhance our efforts to maintain the highest quality of care for patients and to increase accessibility for the over 1million patients who seek care at UVA Health each year."

Previously, Mr. Bennett held leadership roles at Providence St. Joseph Health, a Renton, Wash.-based national, Catholic, nonprofit health system that has rebranded to Providence. His roles there included chief executive of the system's Southern California region, overseeing four area physician groups, UVA Health said.

Mr. Bennett holds a master's degree in public administration with an emphasis in healthcare administration from Morgantown-based West Virginia University. He also was an administrative fellow at Cleveland Clinic.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.