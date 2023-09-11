11 executive exits in 11 days

The first half of September has been laden with health system executive exits, from resignations to retirements.

The following 11 executive departures have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 31:

1. Brenda Wolf is retiring as president and CEO of La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago after 12 years at the helm.

2. Tom Macaronas, CFO of Parsons, Kan.-based Labette Health, is retiring Sept. 30. Janet Soper, who has served as the hospital's director of finance, controller and vice president of revenue cycle, will succeed him.

3. Craig Leach will retire as CEO of Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 31. Keith Hobbs has been serving as the hospital's president since February and will succeed him.

4. Kim Hodgkinson abruptly left her role as CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. A representative for the health system did not disclose if she was dismissed or resigned.

5. Matt Wille is leaving his role as president and CEO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Medical Center to serve as COO of Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare.

6. Christopher Soska, former chief operating officer of Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, Fla., left for a new role as president of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.

7. Peter Hahn, MD, resigned as president of the University of Michigan Health-West. The news comes two weeks after the health system announced a restructuring of its executive team, including the elimination of "CEO" from Dr. Hahn's title.

8. Mark Behl, executive vice president and COO at Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, resigned from his position Sept. 1.

9. Gary Hall plans to retire as CIO of Estes Park (Colo.) Health after 18 years.

10. Rosalind Brewer stepped down as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

11. Anthony DeFurio resigned as executive vice president and CFO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health. He is remaining in a short-term advisory role to ensure a seamless transition.