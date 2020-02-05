10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital has a new CEO, Carol A. Gomes.

2. Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Ga., selected Lily Henson, MD, as CEO.

3. James Huffman, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, Miss., retired, and Brian Hogan was named his successor.

4. Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, a 293-bed hospital in in Las Vegas, welcomed Christopher Loftus as CEO/managing director.

5. Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.), part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, selected Murali Naidu, MD, as CEO.

6. Bob Phillips, CEO of Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala., will leave his executive role, and Mike Neuendorf, CEO of Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., will lead both hospitals.

7. St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, welcomed Chris Roth as its new president and CEO.

8. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare selected David Tam, MD, to serve as president and CEO, effective in April.

9. CEO Brad Wehe and CFO Sara Lusignan left Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D.

10. Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kan., named Robert Whitaker president and CEO, effective March 1.

