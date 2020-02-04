St. Luke's Health System in Idaho welcomes new CEO

St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, has welcomed Chris Roth as its new president and CEO, the system announced Feb. 4.

Mr. Roth took over St. Luke's top position on Feb. 1. He replaces David Pate, MD, who retired at the end of January after leading the health system since August 2009.

"St. Luke’s is such a valued community asset," Mr. Roth said in a news release. "I appreciate the immense opportunity and responsibility I have as the new president and chief executive officer of this incredible organization. I am passionate about our mission of improving health throughout the communities we are privileged to serve, and I am proud to be part of such an amazing team of caring professionals."

Mr. Roth joined the health system in 2007. He first served as vice president and COO and then as CEO of the Treasure Valley region, overseeing the Fruitland, Meridian and Eagle communities and St. Luke's Eastern Oregon operations. He was the health system's senior vice president and COO before becoming CEO.

Since joining St. Luke's, Mr. Roth has led St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and played a key role in the integration of multiple clinics, practices and hospitals into the system.

