Kansas regional medical center taps Robert Whitaker as CEO

Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kan., has named Robert Whitaker president and CEO, effective March 1.

Mr. Whitaker has spent more than 16 years in leadership positions with critical access, acute care and large health system hospitals, the regional medical center said.

He most recently was CEO of Hamilton County Hospital in Syracuse, Kan., and Kiowa (Kan.) District Healthcare. He also served as Southwest Medical Center's vice president of operations from 2015 to 2016.

Mr. Whitaker has an MBA from the University of Houston and a master of public health degree from Yale University in New Haven, Conn. He formerly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

