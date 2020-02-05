Interim Stony Brook University Hospital CEO gets permanent title

Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital has a new CEO, Carol A. Gomes.

Ms. Gomes brings 35 years of healthcare experience to the position.

She has served as COO of Stony Brook University Hospital for the last six years and recently also took on the additional role as interim CEO, according to Stony Brook, a 624-bed academic medical center.

Ms. Gomes also held other positions at Stony Brook University Hospital, including associate director for quality management and chief quality officer.

"In every position Carol has held at Stony Brook University Hospital, she has led with passion for transformative healthcare and championed delivering the highest quality of care to our patients," said Stony Brook University's interim President Michael Bernstein, PhD.

Under Ms. Gomes' leadership, the academic medical center planned operating room and radiology suite expansions, Stony Brook said. The organization also continued integrating Stony Brook Southampton (N.Y.) Hospital and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, N.Y., into the Stony Brook Medicine Hospital System.

