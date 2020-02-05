Las Vegas hospital welcomes new CEO

Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, a 293-bed hospital in in Las Vegas, has welcomed Christopher Loftus as CEO/managing director.

Mr. Loftus started the job Feb. 3. He will lead the hospital's overall strategic plan and focus on quality initiatives, patient satisfaction, service excellence, business development and financial performance, the hospital said.

Mr. Loftus previously was COO of Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas and Henderson (Nev.) Hospital. He also was COO of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla.

The Valley Health System in Las Vegas operates Desert Springs, Summerlin and Henderson hospitals. The hospitals are owned by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, as is Lakewood Ranch.

