Piedmont Henry Hospital appoints Dr. Lily Henson CEO

Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Ga., has selected Lily Henson, MD, as CEO, effective Feb. 3.

The role marks a return to the 236-bed hospital for Dr. Henson, who will oversee 1,750 employees and 700 physicians.

Previously, Dr. Henson served as chief of neurology at Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare. She later became CMO of Piedmont Henry in 2016, and left that position in June 2019.

Before joining Piedmont Healthcare, she practiced neurology a tSeattle-based Swedish Health Services for 25 years. She also was vice president of medical affairs of one of Swedish's community hospitals and chief of staff of Swedish Medical Center's Issaquah campus.

Dr. Henson is a past member of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society board of directors and past chair of the American Academy of Neurology's BrainPAC, a political action committee supporting neurologists and their patients.

