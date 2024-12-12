UPMC Enterprises sells 3rd portfolio company

UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of Pittsburgh-based UPMC, sold its third company this year: Realyze Intelligence, an AI-powered healthcare startup, to Carta Healthcare.

Realyze Intelligence was founded in 2020 by co-founders Aaron Brauser and Gilan El Saadawi, MD, PhD, who previously served as executives in residence at UPMC Enterprises. The startup, launched as a portfolio company of UPMC Enterprises, analyzes structured and unstructured EHR data to quickly identify patients who could participate in clinical trials and research studies.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh currently use Realyze Intelligence's technology. They have reported seeing seven times more patients matched to clinical trials and twice as many enrolled after implementing the software.

Realyze Intelligence was also part of the White House's CancerX Accelerator program earlier this year.

UPMC Enterprises' decision to sell Realyze Intelligence to Carta Healthcare was driven by the opportunity to scale the company's impact.

"As we were looking at continuing to scale the company, we were approached by Carta Healthcare. This allowed us to integrate Realyze Intelligence into a much broader, end-to-end platform with greater reach across the country," Brent Burns, executive vice president of UPMC Enterprises, told Becker's.

Despite the sale, UPMC Enterprises remains closely connected to Realyze Intelligence. Mr. Burns noted that UPMC Enterprises will continue to work with Carta as a customer and provide ongoing support from a product and board standpoint.

"We're ecstatic about the continued collaboration," he said.

Strategies for healthcare startup investments

Reflecting on UPMC Enterprises' approach to healthcare startup investments, Mr. Burns emphasized the importance of identifying meaningful problems, building strong teams and providing infrastructure to enable startups to succeed.

"We evaluate companies like traditional venture capitalists, but we also bring a clinical lens to the table," he said.

This dual focus ensures that UPMC Enterprises' investments address real clinical needs while supporting the operational success of startups.

Looking ahead

As UPMC Enterprises looks toward 2025, artificial intelligence remains a central focus. Mr. Burns noted the potential for AI to improve administrative workflows, enhance patient experiences and augment clinical decision-making.

"Physicians will always need to be involved, but we're looking for solutions that save them time and improve patient care," he said.