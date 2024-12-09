UPMC Enterprises sells portfolio company

UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of Pittsburgh-based UPMC, sold a portfolio company to Carta Healthcare.

Realyze Intelligence formed in 2020 as a portfolio company of UPMC Enterprises to analyze structured and unstructured EHR data for quickly identifying patients who could participate in clinical trials and research studies. The company's AI technology organizes patients into cohorts in seconds, speeding up a process that could take hours or days.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Innovation Hub and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center already use the technology. The latter reported seeing seven times more patients matched to clinical trials and twice as many enrolled after using the software.

Carta Healthcare's platform helps organizations decrease time and cost for data abstraction using automation and AI. Realyze Intelligence will complement the company's existing products.

"We believe data is the single most important ingredient to improve healthcare," said Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "From clinical trials to clinical registries, clinicians face insurmountable amounts of data ripe with valuable information to improve care practices and patient outcomes. We are inspired by Realyze Intelligence's shared ability to use clinician-trained AI and a human-in-the-loop approach to maximize insights from clinical data, for clinical trials and cancer registries."