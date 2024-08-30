Former CommonSpirit Health CIO joins healthcare services company

A former CIO at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has been named chief information and digital officer of healthcare services company Altais.

Kumar Murukurthy, MD, joined the company July 29 and will report to the president and CEO. Altais delivers value-based care consulting and managed services to independent physician practices.

He previously served as a vice president of IT and CIO at CommonSpirit and as a CIO at Walmart Health & Wellness, according to an Aug. 29 news release.

"His leadership will be crucial as we accelerate our technology and digital strategy, creating a unified technology organization that supports our growth initiatives and operational excellence," Altais President and CEO Nishant Anand, MD, said in a statement.