Federal officials withdrawal from health AI coalition

Micky Tripathi, PhD, and Troy Tazbaz are stepping down from their roles as federal observers on the board of the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), a nonprofit supported by health systems.

Brain Anderson, MD, president and CEO of CHAI announced the departure of Mr. Tazbaz, director of the FDA's Digital Health Center of Excellence, and Dr. Tripathi, national coordinator for health information technology at HHS, in a July 4 LinkedIn post.

"We also had to say goodbye to both Micky Tripathi and Troy Tazbaz, who stepped down from CHAI's Board of Directors as federal observers," Dr. Anderson wrote. "We deeply appreciate their insights and participation, and CHAI remains committed to working closely with our federal partners to engage the entire CHAI community in defining Quality Assurance Labs for Health AI."

CHAI is a nonprofit organization setting out to establish a network of laboratories across the country to test healthcare artificial intelligence tools. Twenty healthcare organizations across the U.S. are founding partners of the organization.