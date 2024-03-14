Health systems, disruptors back AI nonprofit

Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Amazon, CVS Health and more are joining the Coalition for Health AI, also known as CHAI, an organization looking to increase transparency regarding healthcare AI.

CHAI is a nonprofit organization setting out to establish a network of laboratories across the country to test healthcare artificial intelligence tools.

The organization announced in a March 13 news release that it would be naming 20 healthcare organizations as its founding partners. These organizations include:

AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Boston Children's Hospital Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C. Health Level Seven International Ideas42 Johns Hopkins Medicine, based in Baltimore Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif. Mass General Brigham, based in Somerville, Mass. Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn. MedStar Health, based in Columbia, Md. Mount Sinai Health System, based in New York City National Health Council (NHC) Providence, based in Renton, Wash. Penn Medicine, based in Philadelphia University of California Health System, based in Los Angeles (including UC Davis Health, UCI Health, UCLA Health, UC Riverside Health, UC San Diego Health and the Jacobs Center for Health Innovation, and UCSF Health) University of North Carolina Health, based in Chapel Hill Sharp HealthCare, based in San Diego Stanford Medicine, based in Palo Alto, Calif. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, based in Nashville, Tenn. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

CHAI also named Amazon, CVS Health, Google and Microsoft as its industry founding partners.