Health systems, disruptors back AI nonprofit

Naomi Diaz -

Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Amazon, CVS Health and more are joining the Coalition for Health AI, also known as CHAI, an organization looking to increase transparency regarding healthcare AI. 

CHAI is a nonprofit organization setting out to establish a network of laboratories across the country to test healthcare artificial intelligence tools. 

The organization announced in a March 13 news release that it would be naming 20 healthcare organizations as its founding partners. These organizations include:

  1. AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
  2. Boston Children's Hospital
  3. Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C.
  4. Health Level Seven International
  5. Ideas42
  6. Johns Hopkins Medicine, based in Baltimore
  7. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif.
  8. Mass General Brigham, based in Somerville, Mass.
  9. Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn.
  10. MedStar Health, based in Columbia, Md.
  11. Mount Sinai Health System, based in New York City
  12. National Health Council (NHC)
  13. Providence, based in Renton, Wash.
  14. Penn Medicine, based in Philadelphia 
  15. University of California Health System, based in Los Angeles (including UC Davis Health, UCI Health, UCLA Health, UC Riverside Health, UC San Diego Health and the Jacobs Center for Health Innovation, and UCSF Health)
  16. University of North Carolina Health, based in Chapel Hill
  17. Sharp HealthCare, based in San Diego
  18. Stanford Medicine, based in Palo Alto, Calif. 
  19. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, based in Nashville, Tenn.
  20. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

CHAI also named Amazon, CVS Health, Google and Microsoft as its industry founding partners.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars