What's next for Amazon in healthcare?

Amazon plans to accelerate its healthcare ambitions, with a focus on expanding its footprint and leveraging health system partnerships in 2025.

Becker's asked Amazon what the company's top priorities for 2025 are. Here's a detailed overview:

Amazon One Medical: Amazon said it will continue to grow One Medical sustainably, with plans to open new offices in Cleveland in partnership with Cleveland Clinic and in New Jersey with Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health. The collaboration integrates One Medical's hybrid care model with health systems, providing same-day appointments, onsite labs, and virtual care support.





Amazon said it will continue to grow One Medical sustainably, with plans to open new offices in Cleveland in partnership with Cleveland Clinic and in New Jersey with Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health. The collaboration integrates One Medical's hybrid care model with health systems, providing same-day appointments, onsite labs, and virtual care support. AI-driven innovations: Amazon One Medical recently rolled out AI tools designed to ease administrative burdens for providers. Amazon Pharmacy also uses AI to streamline prescription processing, pricing, and delivery logistics.

"We believe we can have a meaningful impact on improving human health by building healthcare experience improvements, centered around the customer. We want each person to have the agency to choose what works best for them," the company said. "A collection of experiences that help people get care, get medications, and get well. Built upon Amazon’s world class optimization and logistics capabilities. We are focused on delivering choice, convenience, clarity of cost, and continuity of care."