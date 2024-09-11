Kaiser Permanente, CommonSpirit Health to share EHR in Colorado

Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have expanded their partnership through a long-term agreement in Colorado, which will provide both organizations with a fully integrated EHR system.

As part of the agreement, Kaiser Permanente employees and physicians will be integrated into four CommonSpirit Health hospitals to deliver inpatient and emergency services to Kaiser members, according to a Sept. 10 news release. The hospitals include St. Anthony Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital in Lakewood, St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, and Longmont United Hospital.

Additionally, Kaiser Permanente will have an integrated EHR with CommonSpirit, a Kaiser spokesperson told Becker's.

"We'll be working on all the details in the next several weeks and months," the spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement.

The spokesperson said both Kaiser and CommonSpirit operate on an Epic EHR system.