Kaiser, CommonSpirit ink Colorado expanded partnership

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have expanded collaboration through a long-term agreement in Colorado.

Under the agreement, Kaiser employees and physicians will be integrated into four CommonSpirit hospitals to provide Kaiser members inpatient and emergency services, according to a Sept. 10 news release.

The hospitals include Lakewood-based St. Anthony Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital, Westminster-based St. Anthony North Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.

General surgeons, cardiologists, hospitalists, orthopedists, palliative care physicians and pulmonologists are some of the Kaiser roles that will be integrated into the CommonSpirit hospitals.

"By combining our medical expertise and commitment to compassionate care, CommonSpirit Health and Kaiser Permanente are building a comprehensive, long-term relationship that will reshape how and where healing can happen," Andrew Gaasch, president of CommonSpirit's mountain region, said in the release.

The agreement expands upon the access that Kaiser members have had to CommonSpirit hospitals in southern Colorado for years.

"By working together with a like-minded health system, we will deliver on our mission of providing high-quality, affordable health care and improving the health of our members and the communities we serve," Mike Ramseier, regional president for Kaiser, said in the release.

Kaiser is also investing in renovating its medical offices and developing new ones in Colorado as well.