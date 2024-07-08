Epic is No. 1 worldwide after adding 356 hospitals last year

Epic has the largest hospital EHR market share in the world after adding big contracts in Canada and Australia last year, according to KLAS Research's Global (Non-US) EHR Market Share 2024 report, released July 8.

In 2023, Epic added 203 hospitals and 24,117 beds outside of the U.S. Australia drove much of the growth, with New South Wales inking a deal to install Epic at 191 hospitals, replacing Oracle Health at many facilities, according to the report.

Oracle Health added 66 new hospitals and 9,279 new beds last year. Meditech added 43 hospitals and 6,686 beds internationally, according to the report.

Outside of the U.S., Dedalus is gaining ground on Epic, adding 147 hospitals last year and 31,424 beds once all migrations are complete. Dedalus signed big deals in Italy and Latin America to drive growth.

KLAS validated 186 EHR purchases across 734 hospitals outside the U.S. last year, a five-year high, to develop the report.

Within the U.S., Epic also dominates the acute care hospital market. The company added 153 hospitals and 28,788 beds last year, according to a May 17 KLAS report, with 77 of those hospitals switching from a different legacy EHR system to Epic. Epic has 39.1% of the hospitals in the U.S., followed by Oracle Health with 23.4% and Meditech with 16%.