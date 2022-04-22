Walmart 'wellness day' to offer health screenings, affordable immunizations

Walmart stores nationwide are holding free health screenings, offering affordable immunizations and wellness resources on April 23.

Walmart Wellness Day, aimed at encouraging customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track, will be hosted in more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country, according to an April 19 press release.

The free health screenings will check blood glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure.

Customers will also be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu.

The company has been increasing its healthcare presence. On April 5, Walmart Health announced it would open five new clinics in Florida that would provide a range of services, including primary care, labs, X-rays and EKG, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, hearing and more.