Walmart Health opens clinics in Florida: 5 things to know

Walmart Health will open five new clinics in Florida, according to an April 5 press release.

Here are five things to know:

  1. Walmart Health will open clinics in the Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa areas.

  2. The first clinic opened April 5 in Jacksonville.

  3. The clinics will provide a range of services, including primary care, labs, X-rays and EKG, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, hearing and more.

  4. The clinics are operated by medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists.

  5. All Walmart Health locations in Florida will utilize Epic's EHR system.

