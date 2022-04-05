Walmart Health opens clinics in Florida: 5 things to know

Listen
Walmart Health will open five new clinics in Florida, according to an April 5 press release.
Here are five things to know:
- Walmart Health will open clinics in the Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa areas.
- The first clinic opened April 5 in Jacksonville.
- The clinics will provide a range of services, including primary care, labs, X-rays and EKG, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, hearing and more.
- The clinics are operated by medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists.
- All Walmart Health locations in Florida will utilize Epic's EHR system.