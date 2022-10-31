VillageMD eyeing Summit Health in possible $5B-$10B merger

Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, is eyeing a possible deal to merge with physician practice group Summit Health, in what would create a company valued at $5 billion to $10 billion, Bloomberg reported Oct. 30.

An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks if talks don't fall apart first, people familiar with the matter told the news outlet. Walgreens, VillageMD and Walburg Pincus, the private equity firm that owns a majority stake in Summit Health, declined to comment to Bloomberg, while Summit Health didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walgreens bought a majority stake in VillageMD in 2021 for $5.2 billion as it looks to gain more direct access to patients and compete with fellow healthcare disruptors like CVS Health, which has reportedly been in talks to buy Cano Health, and Amazon, which agreed in July to acquire One Medical for $3.9 billion.

Summit Health, formed by the 2019 merger of Summit Medical Group and CityMD, has more than 370 primary, specialty and urgent care locations across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Oregon, according to its website.