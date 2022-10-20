Regulators seek more info on CVS acquisition of Signify Health

The Justice Department has asked CVS Health for more information about its planned $8 billion acquisition of home healthcare company Signify Health, the pharmacy giant said in an Oct. 20 securities filing.

The move from the Justice Department, which also requested more info from Signify Health, gives antitrust regulators another 30 days to review the transaction.

CVS Health announced the blockbuster deal in September as it aims to gain a foothold in the growing home healthcare market. The company said it still expects the deal to close in the first half of 2023.