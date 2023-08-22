Oracle joins CancerX initiative

Oracle has joined CancerX, a digital health project that is part of the Biden administration's "cancer moonshot" initiative aimed at reducing deaths due to cancer.

As a founding member of the project, Oracle will use its background in open cloud platforms, AI and machine learning, clinical research, healthcare research, care delivery, and its recent acquisition of Cerner to provide knowledge to the project, according to a Aug. 22 press release from Oracle.

Oracle joins other health systems and tech companies such as Amazon Web Services, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente as founding members.

Members of the initiative also work together to "define the value of digital innovation in cancer treatment, address methodological and implementation gaps, and develop best practices for the equitable adoption of digital health technologies for oncology," according to the release.