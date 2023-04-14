Optum's Q1 revenue hits $54.1B

UnitedHealth Group's Optum reported that it has seen double-digit growth in its first-quarter with $8 billion in total consolidated earnings on revenue reaching $54.1 billion, a 25 percent increase from the same period last year.

Optum's financial growth was attributed to increased revenues in almost all of its health services business lines, according to an April 14 press release from UnitedHealth Group.

Three things to know from the financial report: