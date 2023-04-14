Optum's Q1 revenue hits $54.1B

UnitedHealth Group's Optum reported that it has seen double-digit growth in its first-quarter with $8 billion in total consolidated earnings on revenue reaching $54.1 billion, a 25 percent increase from the same period last year.
Optum's financial growth was attributed to increased revenues in almost all of its health services business lines, according to an April 14 press release from UnitedHealth Group.
Three things to know from the financial report:
- Optum Health, the company's provider arm, saw its revenue per customer served grow 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.
- Optum Insight, the company's data analytics business, brought in a revenue backlog of $30.7 billion, a 35 percent increase from last year.
- Optum Rx, the company's pharmacy benefit manager, saw revenue grow 15 percent.