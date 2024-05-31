Global head of Uber Health departs

Caitlin Donovan, global head of Uber Health, is leaving the company.

Ms. Donovan, who has served in the role since 2021, announced her departure via LinkedIn on May 31.

"I am so incredibly proud of what the Uber Health team has accomplished over the past three years," she wrote. "We have taken a good idea, scaled it and blended real healthcare expertise with the 'magic' of Uber, allowing us to redefine the standard of how technology intersects with healthcare and challenge the status quo."

Ms. Donovan will join venture capital firm General Catalyst.

Zachary Clark, who previously served as head of growth at Uber Health, will take over for Ms. Donovan.