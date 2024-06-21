CVS Health to roll out new app

CVS Health is preparing to debut a new app and incorporate AI-driven tools to streamline customer interactions, decrease wait time and enhance overall service quality, The Wall Street Journal reported June 20.

"Customer experience is going to be improved with the new app with self service," Tilak Mandadi, CVS' chief digital, data, analytics and technology officer, told the Journal. "If members can get most of their questions answered without having to reach a pharmacist or someone at a call center, they can do it at their own pace and at the time of their choosing."

Additionally, Mr. Mandadi discussed plans to replace menu-based customer service options with AI-driven systems in which callers state their needs directly, with AI either providing assistance or transferring them to a live agent if necessary.