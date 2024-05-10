Apple's pay for 8 health tech jobs

Naomi Diaz -

Apple continues to aggressively hire for healthcare jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices. 

Here are eight healthcare-related jobs Apple is hiring for:

  1. Software engineering manager, health (San Diego): Will lead the development of new health software features for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Salary range: $174,000 to $301,000.

  2. Electrical engineer, health sensing hardware (Cupertino, Calif.): Will help develop health sensors. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.

  3. Developer productivity engineer, health software (San Diego): Will support teams that build HealthKit, the Health app and other health projects. Salary range: $131,500 to $243,300.

  4. Senior machine learning engineer, health (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop software experiences to better understand, anticipate and adapt to customer behaviors and interactions. Salary range: $170,700 to $256,500.

  5. Data engineer, health technologies (San Diego): Will develop and support data analysis and machine learning workflows. Salary range: $102,000 to $212,200.

  6. iOS application developer, health software (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will work on health features for iOS and watchOS. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.

  7. Multimodal machine learning engineer, health sensing evaluation (Cupertino, Calif.): Will evaluate multimodal and generative models for health and wellbeing applications. Salary range: $138,900 to$256,500.

  8. Health systems data quality engineer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will enable health algorithms research. Salary range: $132,300 to $241,500.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

/30116360/HR_HIT_300x250

>