Apple's pay for 8 health tech jobs

Apple continues to aggressively hire for healthcare jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices.
Here are eight healthcare-related jobs Apple is hiring for:
- Software engineering manager, health (San Diego): Will lead the development of new health software features for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Salary range: $174,000 to $301,000.
- Electrical engineer, health sensing hardware (Cupertino, Calif.): Will help develop health sensors. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.
- Developer productivity engineer, health software (San Diego): Will support teams that build HealthKit, the Health app and other health projects. Salary range: $131,500 to $243,300.
- Senior machine learning engineer, health (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop software experiences to better understand, anticipate and adapt to customer behaviors and interactions. Salary range: $170,700 to $256,500.
- Data engineer, health technologies (San Diego): Will develop and support data analysis and machine learning workflows. Salary range: $102,000 to $212,200.
- iOS application developer, health software (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will work on health features for iOS and watchOS. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.
- Multimodal machine learning engineer, health sensing evaluation (Cupertino, Calif.): Will evaluate multimodal and generative models for health and wellbeing applications. Salary range: $138,900 to$256,500.
- Health systems data quality engineer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will enable health algorithms research. Salary range: $132,300 to $241,500.