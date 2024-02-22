Amazon's One Medical deal: 1 year later

Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical on Feb. 22, 2023, and has since been expanding the company's presence in the healthcare industry.

Building health system partnerships

Under Amazon's wing, One Medical has been increasing its partnerships with some of the largest health systems in the country. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, CommonSpirit Health's Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Wash., and Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare are just some of the health systems that have inked partnerships with One Medical since the Amazon takeover.

These partnerships allow health system specialists to provide care to the tech company's primary care patients. One Medical now boasts health system partners in most of its 22 markets.

In 2024, Sunita Mishra, MD, chief medical officer of Amazon Health Services, told Becker's One Medical is planning to open additional primary care offices in Milwaukee in collaboration with Advocate Aurora Health in the coming months, and in New Jersey in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health by the end of 2024

Expanding prime membership model to healthcare

On Nov. 8, Amazon announced the introduction of the One Medical for Prime subscription, priced at $9 per month or $99 per year.

The new service offers One Medical subscriptions to Prime members at a discounted rate, giving them unlimited 24/7 virtual visits and online scheduling for same- or next-day appointments at One Medical's more than 200 brick-and-mortar clinics.

The move shows Amazon's willingness to integrate its new healthcare offerings into its existing services.

Amazon Pharmacy collaboration

On Jan. 23, One Medical announced that it would be integrating with Amazon Pharmacy.

As part of the pilot program, One Medical providers can request drug consults from Amazon Pharmacy staff for high-risk, complex and senior patients.

Layoffs, leadership changes and closures

Since Amazon's takeover of One Medical, leadership switches, layoffs and closures of some corporate offices have been made.

Most recently, Amazon confirmed to Becker's that it would be eliminating a few hundred roles at One Medical.

"We're seeing very strong momentum and positive customer feedback across our healthcare offerings. As we continue our mission to make healthcare simpler for customers, we're realigning some resources to help accelerate our efforts to deliver the best experience for our patients, customers and members," Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services told Becker's. "Unfortunately, these adjustments will result in the elimination of a few hundred roles within Amazon Pharmacy and One Medical."

Additionally, Amazon also closed some of One Medical's corporate offices due to most of the company's corporate employees working remotely.

Under Amazon, One Medical also experienced some leadership changes. Its CFO, Bjorn Thaler, moved into a new role and now serves in a strategic growth initiative role within Amazon Health Services.

Furthermore, One Medical's long-time CEO of six years Amir Dan Rubin left the company in 2023. Trent Green, who was previously senior vice president and COO of Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health, is now in the role.