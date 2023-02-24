16 health systems that partner with One Medical (and now Amazon)

Amazon's newest healthcare company, One Medical, has spent years courting health systems as partners so their specialists could provide care at its more than 125 clinics.

Here are 16 health systems One Medical, which Amazon bought Feb. 22 for $3.9 billion, works with. The company has health system partners in most of its 22 markets (of which Connecticut and Milwaukee are coming soon).

Advocate Health Care (Downers Grove, Ill.) — for Chicago market

Ascension Seton Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Dignity Health (San Francisco) — for Phoenix market

Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Houston Methodist

Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.) — for Boston market

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) — for Washington, D.C., market

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

Providence (Renton, Wash.) — for Los Angeles, Orange County, Calif., and Portland, Ore., markets

Swedish Health Services (Seattle)

UC San Diego Health

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

University of Miami Health System