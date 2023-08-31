One Medical CEO to leave company

One Medical CEO Amir Dan Rubin told employees Aug. 31 he plans to leave the company later in 2023.

Mr. Rubin, the former president and CEO of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, has led the hybrid primary care company since 2017, growing it from eight to 29 markets and overseeing its $3.9 billion acquisition by Amazon in February. One Medical has 200-plus clinics, offering an annual fee-based subscription with in-person visits and 24-7 telehealth.

"After more than six years as CEO of One Medical, Amir Dan Rubin has decided to leave One Medical later this year," the company said in a statement to Becker's. "He will work closely with the team over the coming months to transition the CEO role smoothly to Trent Green, who is currently One Medical's COO and is deeply familiar with the business and team."

Like Mr. Rubin and several other One Medical executives, Mr. Green also came from the hospital industry. He was previously senior vice president and COO of Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health, spending nearly 14 years there.

"When I joined One Medical a little over a year ago, I was looking for the best organization in the country that was providing robust primary care from pediatrics to geriatrics on a national scale," Mr. Green emailed employees Aug. 31. "One Medical was the one that was doing it right, and I jumped at the chance to be a part of this work with this team."

Mr. Rubin has also worked in the C-suite for Optum, Los Angeles-based UCLA Health, and Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Medical Center. He is leaving because he "feels the organization and its leadership team are well-positioned to carry on with its mission," according to a company spokesperson.

"We furthered our mission to transform healthcare for all, delighting members with better health, better care, better value, in a better caregiving environment," he wrote to employees.

Under Amazon's ownership, One Medical has continued to expand and enter into more partnerships with hospitals. One Medical has exclusive specialty care referral agreements in local markets with 17 health systems. One Medical also has 46 clinics specifically for seniors after its $2.1 billion purchase of Iora Health in 2021. Amazon discounted One Medical memberships during its annual Prime Day sale.

"Amir's impact on One Medical is evident, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate alongside and learn from him," Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of health services at Amazon, said in an email to employees. "Although it's still early days, I am incredibly optimistic about the work our teams are doing and the very real difference we're already making in people's lives. I look forward to working closely with Trent and the One Medical team to continue delivering for customers."