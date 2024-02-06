Amazon cuts jobs in healthcare divisions

Amazon is eliminating a few hundred roles at One Medical and in its online pharmacy unit Amazon Pharmacy, Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, confirmed to Becker's.

"We're seeing very strong momentum and positive customer feedback across our healthcare offerings. As we continue our mission to make healthcare simpler for customers, we're realigning some resources to help accelerate our efforts to deliver the best experience for our patients, customers and members," Mr. Lindsay told Becker's. "Unfortunately, these adjustments will result in the elimination of a few hundred roles within Amazon Pharmacy and One Medical."

Mr. Lindsay did not provide the exact number of employees affected, but said Amazon will provide financial support, ongoing benefits and career assistance to those employees, along with the chance to pursue new roles within the company.

Despite the layoffs, Mr. Lindsay said Amazon will continue to hire providers and invest in teams and technology that will help the company "provide high-quality and accessible care to more people."

This comes shortly after Amazon announced it would be integrating One Medical with Amazon Pharmacy to give patients and providers increased access to medication consultations.

Having experienced previous layoffs in its healthcare division, this is not the first occurrence for the company.

In July 2023, Amazon Pharmacy laid off 80 employees. Those affected included pharmacy technicians and team leaders.

Amazon also cut additional healthcare-focused roles in August 2023 after its in-person and virtual primary care service, Amazon Care, shut down. During this time, 159 employees lost their jobs.