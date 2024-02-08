Amazon to close some One Medical offices

Amazon is planning to close some One Medical offices, as well as move its chief financial officer into a new role, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Becker's.

The Amazon spokesperson did not disclose how many One Medical offices it was planning to close, but said the decision was made because many of One Medical's corporate employees work remotely.

"We are reducing our investment in corporate office space to reinvest in the patient experience," the spokesperson said.

Additionally, Bjorn Thaler, CFO of One Medical, will now serve in a strategic growth initiative role within Amazon Health Services.

"In this role, Mr. Bjorn will focus on identifying healthcare trends and driving initiatives across AHS that leverage existing and future Amazon capabilities to provide lower costs, improved service and better outcomes to Amazon customers," according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not detail what the new role would be called.

This comes after Amazon announced that it would be laying off a few hundred roles at One Medical and in its online pharmacy unit Amazon Pharmacy.